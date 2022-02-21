Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 224,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.