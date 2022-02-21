Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.81% of Concentrix worth $167,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $150,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $85,399,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $72,317,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.