Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 3,929,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,109. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

