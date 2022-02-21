Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of CNDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 3,929,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,109. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
