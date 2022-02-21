Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $131,146.26 and approximately $1.39 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

