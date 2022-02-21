Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Achieves $171,244.48 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $171,244.48 and $1,534.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

