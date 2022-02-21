Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTX. ThinkEquity started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

CNTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 5,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

