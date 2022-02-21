Contrasting Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Engagesmart and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engagesmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Engagesmart presently has a consensus price target of $33.06, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Engagesmart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Engagesmart and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engagesmart $216.28 million 15.29 -$6.68 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.91 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.31

Engagesmart has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Engagesmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Engagesmart and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10%

Summary

Engagesmart beats Great Elm Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

