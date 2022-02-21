Contrasting Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hilltop alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop presently has a consensus price target of $33.26, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 19.30% 14.99% 2.08% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.94 billion 1.29 $374.49 million $4.60 6.91 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.80 $25.18 million $0.33 16.55

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilltop beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.