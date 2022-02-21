Contrasting MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MassRoots alerts:

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 1,724.55 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 27.78 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MassRoots and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.