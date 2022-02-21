Contrasting Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microchip Technology and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 14.95% 38.44% 13.22% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Microchip Technology and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 14 1 2.84 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus price target of $98.61, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 98.80%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.34 $349.40 million $1.70 42.22 Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Arteris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

