Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

CPPMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.