Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 88.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

