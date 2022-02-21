Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.99 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

