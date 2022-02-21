Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

VGT opened at $398.09 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

