Corra.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $753,329.18 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $753,329.18 and approximately $37,594.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

