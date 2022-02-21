Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($7.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($315,627.81). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($270,528.11).

LON CSP opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 290.80 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.