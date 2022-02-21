CPChain Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $613,359.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00241239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

