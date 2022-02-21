Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Cream has a market capitalization of $14,841.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,576.00 or 1.00053405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00233327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00138189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00284119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

