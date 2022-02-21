Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,240 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

