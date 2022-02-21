Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,127 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 20.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

