Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 346.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of CYH opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

