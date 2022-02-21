Credit Suisse AG Buys 37,770 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE CCO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

