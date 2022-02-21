Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,301 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Triumph Group worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

