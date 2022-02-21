Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $48.86 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

