Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.