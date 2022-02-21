Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Unisys worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

