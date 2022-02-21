Credit Suisse AG Has $1.28 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

