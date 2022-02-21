Credit Suisse AG Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,781 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.