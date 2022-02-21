Credit Suisse AG Has $1.31 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in First Busey by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

