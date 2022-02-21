Credit Suisse AG Has $1.36 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE PJT opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

