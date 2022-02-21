Credit Suisse AG Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $75.54 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

