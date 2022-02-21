Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PLTK opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

