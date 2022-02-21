Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last quarter.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

