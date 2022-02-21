Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meritor by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Meritor Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
