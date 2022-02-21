Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

