Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.