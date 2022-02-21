Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SHEN opened at $21.57 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

