Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

UCTT stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

