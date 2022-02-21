Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,580 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

