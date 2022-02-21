Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,919 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO opened at $111.09 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.