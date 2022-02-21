Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,859 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

