Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,877 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $316,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

