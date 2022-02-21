Credit Suisse AG Sells 384,699 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

