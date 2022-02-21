Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,336 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

