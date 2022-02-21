Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,540 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

