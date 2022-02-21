Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.22 Million Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.52% of DILA Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
DILA Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.
About DILA Capital Acquisition
