Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,458,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

