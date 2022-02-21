Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

ARKF stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

