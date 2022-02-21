Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

