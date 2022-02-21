Credit Suisse Group Raises UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €18.00

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €15.10 ($17.16) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.